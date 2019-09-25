Oktoberfest with CC Dems

The Democratic Party of Carroll County is sponsoring an Oktoberfest community outdoor picnic on Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Holiday Island Picnic Pavilion at 20 Buckskin Lane.

Tickets are $15 each or $25 for a family of 4 and are available at the gate. Entry fee includes grilled brats, beverages, music, games, and free pet photos. There will also be raffle ticket sales for prizes like restaurant gift certificates, kayak rental certificates and other items.

For more information, to reserve your spot, or to sign up to volunteer call (901) 355-2395 or visit carrollcountydemocrats.org.