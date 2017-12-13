Oil addiction

Promoting fossil fuels, blocking the use of clean energy, selling our national monuments and treasures, taking tribal lands, and using mercenary forces to stop freedom of speech and assembly, are clear signs of our addiction to oil. How else can we explain our destructive behavior?

Addiction is a chronic brain disease that causes compulsive behavior despite harmful consequences. Addiction is characterized by the inability to stop. Burning gasoline, diesel and other fossil fuels have provided great pleasure for many people and enormous wealth and power for a few individuals. Wealth and money are not the same. Money drives most people crazy, creates the illusion of being superior, smarter, invincible, irresistible, infallible… what some call the Midas complex.

Ignoring science and using false information

Good news is always welcomed; the bad news is ignored and challenged. Here are some examples:

The U.S. Energy Information Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Energy, is known for inflating and misleading oil and gas reserves and production forecasts. Oil wells produce at the maximum rate at first, and then decline to a point at which it is no longer profitable; this is known as well depletion, common in shale plays. The February 2017 forecast was based on increased number of drilling rigs. This line of thinking is hardly scientific, no better than flipping a coin. There is no cause and effect relationship.

Last month, Purdue University scientists found the EPA underestimated the Social Cost of Carbon, the damage an additional ton of carbon dioxide has on the global economy. The SCC is $40 per ton of carbon dioxide, used to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, with carbon fee and dividend programs.

Last call

Dr. James Hansen, the leading authority on climate disruption and climate response, made an urgent call for action at the 2017 United Nations Climate Change Conference. His paper “Scientific Reticence: A Threat to Humanity and Nature,” encourages climate scientists, governments, and activists to share information on the climate emergency. Carbon fee and dividend programs, the antidote to subsidized cheap dirty energy, and other solutions are needed to break the oil addiction.

False solutions

The U.S. delegation sent to the United Nations made a surprising claim: “Continue using coal-fired power plants to find a way to sequester carbon from the atmosphere.” In other words, the U.S. recognizes the need to reduce greenhouse gases but plans to continue burning fossil fuels. Former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg says Carbon Capture and Storage (CSS) is “total bullshit.”

The Kemper Mississippi power plant CCS, a 7-year $7.5 billion fiasco, was halted last June. The new owner, Southern Coal Company announced Kemper would burn natural gas, not coal. Kemper is the world’s most expensive gas plant. The Kemper plant promised to create 12,000 jobs and prove “coal power is clean.” A 2016 investigation found “the Department of Energy created an environment encouraged to conceal problems.”

Mama mia, money, money, money!

Oil and gas companies buying Congress with political contributions explains IRS regulations subsidizing the fracking boom, and blocking the use of electric vehicles, distributed solar power, and off-shore wind power.

According to OpenSecrets.org, Oil & Gas pumps the vast majority of its campaign contributions into Republican coffers. For the 2016 elections, GOP got $55.3 million, and Democrats $7.5 million. Money talks and everyone is running for office. Oil & Gas subsidies, the rollback of environmental regulations, and the executive orders promoting pipelines and fossil fuels are the price of oil addiction.

Diamond update

Diamond shipping tariffs from Cushing, Okla., to Memphis, Tenn., are posted on the FERC website. A 10-year contract for shippers is required at around $2.50 per barrel. Surprisingly, the phantom Damascus, Ark., tanker truck unloading facility is mentioned. For only $1.90 per barrel, crude oil will be delivered somewhere in Memphis. Not a bad deal for 150 miles.

Resist

“Let ours be a time remembered for the awakening of a new reverence for life, the firm resolve to achieve sustainability, the quickening of the struggle for justice and peace, and the joyful celebration of life.” Earth Charter 2000.

Dr. Luis Contreras