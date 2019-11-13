Off the road and back to the future

For decades, Grammy® and Emmy-nominated Native American flute recording artist, author and activist John Two-Hawks has spoken and performed at events of all kinds in venues around the world. So, where does one go from sharing the keynote podium with presidents, senators, Hollywood celebrities and other well-known entities?

Well, home. One goes home. Along with several other Eurekans who occasionally escape us to traipse across the world stage in some fashion, John and his wife, Peggy Hill, treasure the relationships and community to which they always return. And open themselves up to praise, to ridicule, to misunderstanding, to acceptance, to the full gamut of human response that ordinary relationships engender among just plain folk.

“I have to say, it was pretty cool to be dropped off on the red carpet by a limo at the Grammys, and it was a bit surreal to rub shoulders and exchange niceties with folks like Ringo Starr, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift,” John told the Independent. “Being nominated for a Grammy remains one of the great honors of my career, along with being the featured musician in George S. Clinton’s Emmy-nominated score for HBO’s film Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee. I still can hardly believe I was there!

“As for touring overseas, performing for an audience of 12,000 at Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland, remains a highlight of my life. For just one night I got to play a rock star, and it was an experience I will never forget. Audiences all over the world have been gracious, loving and appreciative to me.”

But even more important to him, John says, is “touching the wounded heart that finds healing in my books or music. Nothing means more to me than that.”

Hurt and healing

“Thirty-plus years after I was liberated from a decade of perverse abuse at the hands of a stepmother, it was music that poured out to tell the story,” John said. The music became his Hidden Medicine album, and when it was clear it was time to tell the story, John followed the music with the book by the same name. He teaches a Hidden Medicine class as well. “I’ve received many messages from those who’ve read the book and/or attended the class expressing how my story helped them to find their own voice and heal. I am always moved by such testimony.”

Peggy, who has managed the business end of John’s career all along, says the journey begun in 1997 to where they’ve landed geographically and artistically is her journey as well. Her poetry-art-journaling book, Wind of My Soul, is also the name of a class she offers which explores emotional scars and offers simple strategies to heal and find the hero within. She’s now working on a second book; and her website, bcompassionate.com, features an inspiring blog.

Peggy and John will teach those classes locally at the Day of Thankful Hearts fundraiser for Jeremiah House on Nov. 16. “I’m happy to be fundraising for the Jeremiah House because my mother was a victim of domestic abuse,” Peggy said. “The scars of that time in my life have become my power scars. I came to realize that there is a rich and productive life beyond abuse, and I’m willing to share my story and perhaps give some hope to those still healing.”

Off road and back to the future

Are they packing it in? “We’ve traveled the globe bringing love and healing. We’ve made tons of fans and friends along the way, and now, after more than twenty years on the road, the transition to staying home more seems like a pipe dream,” Peggy confessed.

“We love being home,” John affirmed. “Touring takes a toll on you, physically and mentally. The routine of home life is a wonderful reprieve from the unpredictability of the road.”

For John and Peggy that routine includes visits to the Eureka Springs Community Center almost every day they’re open. “My passion for bodybuilding and fitness began as a direct result of the abuse I suffered in my early years, which left me severely underweight,” John explained. “Along the way, I discovered that gaining muscle and strength played a significant role in healing my body, soul, mind and spirit.”

Being one to put his personal discoveries to good use, John recently became certified as a personal fitness trainer and is in the process of starting a new business called Lifting for Healing with that gestalt healing approach in mind.

Meanwhile …

“Peggy has always done her own writing and teaching, and I love her workshops/retreats and hope she does more of them,” John said, “and I will continue to create, compose and release music and perform as long as I am breathing.”

The community is invited to join John, Peggy, the Celebration Choir with Ben Winn and singers from Berryville High School, and special guests from Jeremiah House on Saturday, Nov. 16 at First Christian Church on Passion Play Road. See www.johntwohawks.com for tickets and details on the classes and concert or phone (479) 253-1742.