The Eureka Springs Carnegie Public Library kicks off DocFest, its annual documentary film festival this Friday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. with RGB, a portrayal of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. As with all films in the series the screening takes place in the Library Annex Friends Room and admission and popcorn are free. For more information email info@eurekalibrary.org or call (479) 253-8754.

