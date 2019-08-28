Norris Street house still a bone of contention

At Monday’s city council meeting, alderman Susan Harman asked to discuss the house for sale on Norris Street in response to a recent Eureka Hospital Commission resolution that states, “We resolve that as the Norris Street property has been a part of the greater hospital property since it was built and seeing that the City would like to dispose of that property, the Hospital Commission requests the City return it back to our care.”

Harman’s response to the hospital was, “I don’t see how that resolution is viable.”

Alderman Terry McClung stated, “I don’t believe they were good stewards of it when they had it, quite frankly.” He said that for years the rent was not collected by the hospital and the property was allowed to be run down. “We’re making an attempt to liquidate it,” McClung said.

Alderman Melissa Greene agreed, and said, “If they’d want to pay us the back rent I might consider giving it to them.”

Clerk/Treasurer Ann Armstrong confirmed that the said resolution from the hospital had not been received by her office.