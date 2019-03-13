Norris St. property to get second appraisal

Mayor Butch Berry provided council with a commercial appraisal of the 25 Norris St. property at Monday’s council meeting, valuing it at $114,000. The property is across the street from Eureka Springs Hospital. Council discussed that if it were sold, its primary purpose would most likely be residential.

Berry recommended that the city receive a residential appraisal, and alderman Terry McClung said another appraisal was not necessary as all lenders provide their own appraisal of the property and the purchase price is best left to what the market will allow.

Alderman Melissa Greene said she would like to see this property sold and proceeds used for renovations to the Auditorium, and council approved the mayor attaining a residential appraisal by a four-to-two vote.