Nonnie Louise Wilson April 30, 1942 – April 18, 2021

Nonnie Louise Wilson, born in Brownwood, Texas, on April 30, 1942 to William and Hazel (Dean) Sanders. Nonnie passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 in Eureka Springs, Ark., at age 78.

Nonnie is survived by her son Tyler Wilson and wife, Mariclare, of Tucson, Ariz.; grandson James Wilson of Tucson, Ariz.; nephew Cecilia Wilson of Los Cruces, New Mexico; as well as other family and friends.

She is preceded her in death by her husband James Tyler Wilson, Jr; parents William and Hazel Sanders; and brother Billy Pete Sanders.

No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service.