No Smoking ordinance coming

Alderman Mickey Schneider suggested on May 22 that city council start again on the No Smoking ordinance where the conversation had begun, and that was creating an ordinance for banning smoking in Basin Park only. She stated the previous attempt to ban smoking in all city parks had become too unwieldy, so she moved to create an ordinance banning smoking in Basin Park.

Alderman Kristi Kendrick countered it was shameful the city would ban smoking in one park but not extend the ban to other gathering spots, and David Mitchell agreed with Kendrick that council had just gone through a lengthy process, and this approach was very narrow. Schneider replied that the first attempt had been too convoluted, so she wanted to begin with baby steps.

Vote to write an ordinance for No Smoking in Basin Park was 5-1, Mitchell voting No.