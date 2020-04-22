No one should go hungry

The U.S. economy in April 2020 has been the worst seen since the 1929 Great Depression with an estimated 22 million people unemployed. In a tourism-heavy economy like Eureka Springs, the impact has been daunting because an outsized number of jobs linked to tourism have all but disappeared.

“There are many people who had employment who live paycheck to paycheck,” resident John Babbs said. “Just think about it. When the money flow stops, rent or loan payments are still due and the family still needs to be fed. It’s not a pretty picture. Those of us who are more financially secure worry about social distancing, washing our hands and not touching our faces. But those who are on the margins face daily basic survival issues. Where is the next meal coming from? How can I feed my children? Where will I live if I lose my home?”

The coronavirus unemployment added to existing inequities in wealth both locally and across the nation creating what Babbs refers to as a toxic brew.

But people with big hearts in Eureka Springs have been filling the gap is helping make sure area residents have enough to eat. Those range from existing food banks including the Flint Street Fellowship, which Monday restarted its regular food distribution on Mondays and Wednesday, the Cup of Love Ministry which is taking call-in orders for the food pantry, and the First United Methodist Church that has been delivering meals.

The First United Methodist Church group “Answering the Call” provides services to those who are 65 and older with underlying health conditions or have been quarantined due to having been in contact with someone with Covid-19. Every Wednesday they deliver a week’s worth of free frozen meals. Church volunteers are also offering free pickup and delivery of to-go orders at local restaurants. Orders must be made in advance by 8 a.m. for lunch and by noon for dinner. Debit/credit card payment in advance or by cash or check at delivery required.

On Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, the Methodists are offering free shopping, pickup and delivery of groceries from local food stores and medications/medical supplies from local drug stores. Debit/credit card payment in advance or by cash or check at delivery required.

The area being serviced is all of Western District of Carroll County. Orders and any questions may be directed to Martie Davis at esfumc@sbcglobal.net or (479) 253-8987 by call or text. Phone calls are restricted between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Babbs said it is important to remember the volunteers who are risking their own health to make this possible.

“They are not hunkered down waiting for the pandemic to pass,” Babbs said. “They are stepping out on the front lines to assure that those in need are properly fed. These are our heroes along with doctors, nurses, EMTs, firemen, police, grocery employees. When all this is over, how will anyone have the gall to say that these heroes don’t deserve at least a $15 an hour minimum wage?”

Babbs has also been involved with the Little Food Pantry, a small, free-standing food pantry at the community center built by his grandson. Babbs said that pantry is being drained of food every other day while before it would go weeks without needing to be replenished.

Other heroes in the community include those who are able to financially support relief efforts and those helping others outside of established support networks.

“Keep your eyes and ears open to lend a helping hand to someone who needs it,” Babbs said. “I once heard a quote attributed to Mother Theresa that went like this: ‘If you are miserable, lend a helping hand to someone who is more miserable than you.’”