Editor.

I am a subscriber to your newspaper and I just want to say thank you for the nice little newspaper you have there.

I hope to move to Eureka Springs sometime in the future, for your cute little town, your liberal atmosphere, your clean air and of course, the Zombie Crawl and other things.

I want to escape California’s dirty air, clogged highways, outrageous cost of living and its radioactive ocean water (thanks to Japan’s nuclear power plant meltdown and thanks to nuclear waste dumping near the Farallon Islands.)

William Davis