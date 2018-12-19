New year brings new people to new jobs

The new year will bring some new faces in county government as a new sheriff, county clerk, treasurer, and two new justices of the peace will be serving Carroll County.

As the incoming sheriff, Jim Ross said his total focus remains on “turning the corner into January and having things and people in place.” He has already announced that Jerry Williams will become his chief deputy. Williams presently serves as jail administrator, and Ross is now searching for his replacement. Capt. John Contreras will serve as operations commander, supervising both patrol and CID deputies.

Ross said he breathed a big sigh of relief when Administrative Assistant Pam Webb said she would remain through the transition. “She’s still planning to retire in due time,” Ross said, “but she has graciously agreed to stay on and help train her replacement.” Ross has selected Jessica Perew for that position.

Ross said Sheriff Randy Mayfield has done everything possible to enable a smooth change of command, and Ross was able to meet at length with the present deputies.

New sheriffs attend a training session in Little Rock, and one session dealt with public information. “They told us not to hide or color the facts,” Ross said, and he pledged to keep the press informed.

Connie Doss said a two-day orientation in Little Rock helped prepare her to take over as county clerk. “They give you enough to get you started,” she said. “They cover everything from elections to risk management to budgeting.” Doss said she plans to visit the county clerks in Boone and Washington counties to see what Carroll County might do better.

County employees will be sworn in at midnight on New Year’s Eve, but Doss expects to also come into the office on New Year’s Day. “I have a lot of preparation to have everything in place for January 2,” she said.

Doss said she has no plans to make major personnel changes. “It would be the dumbest thing to do to fire anybody,” she said. “They know how to run the office.” Doss plans to keep her campaign promise to have a bilingual employee in the office, but does not plan to fire someone to create a vacancy.

Makita Williams will take over as treasurer on Jan. 1, and she has worked in that office long enough to feel comfortable with the transition. “I’m ready to take charge, and I hope to continue to serve as well as Cindy.” Cindy Collins retired last month after a 30-year career as treasurer. Williams said she will have to work with the county clerk on some major software updates, and both those offices will have to make some changes to accommodate the direct deposit of employee paychecks.

Former County Clerk Shirley Doss was appointed to fill the last month of Collins’ term, and she will continue to work in the office during the transition.

The quorum court will have two new members, Kellie Matt and Harrie Farrow. In interviews last week, both said they appreciated joining the other JPs and learning from their experience. “I want to always remember that I’m one of eleven JPs,” Farrow said. She said she would be an advocate for environmental issues, and for “thinking about the future and the long-range effects of our decisions.” Farrow acknowledged having big shoes to fill, following Lamont Richie in District 3. “Lamont was such a force,” she said.

Matt takes over the District 7 seat which her mother, Reba Stevens, held 20 years ago. She said she has enjoyed the process of learning how county government works, and was pleased to see the budget committee make a commitment to increasing salaries for deputies next year.