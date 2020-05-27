New procedures for council meetings

The public will be welcome to attend the city council meetings again beginning in June. The Auditorium stage will hold aldermen, mayor, city clerk and city attorney, while approximately 50 masked people will be able to safely distance themselves in the theater seats. Temperatures are expected to be checked at the door before entry is approved.

All public comments must first be provided to Mayor Butch Berry in person or by email at mayor@eurekaspringsar.gov by 4 p.m. on the day of each meeting. The first date of the reinstated public meetings with a live audience and public comments will be Monday, June 8.