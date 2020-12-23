New position created at Parks

Eureka Springs Parks Commissions Dec. 15 regular meeting’s time was filled mostly with an Executive Session that resulted in creation of a new position and approval of the clerk position to be full time once more.

The Grounds and Natural Resource Manager is meant to coordinate grounds’ crews and volunteers as well as manage preservation and expansion. Executive Director Scott Miskiel was approved to offer the position to an anonymous candidate who Miskiel had originally said he felt was suitable for the job. The motion to approve expansion of the clerk position from part to full-time was made by Reuhle and seconded by commissioner Sam Dudley. The vote was unanimous.

Director’s Report and other main line items

Miskiel said that work at the Dog Park was underway with concrete gutters being installed to help mitigate runoff, and that fence repairs would be made within the next two to three weeks. Year-end reports are nearly complete and the 2021 budget is in draft form.

Discussed later was the removal of former Executive Director Justin Huss from the housekeeping credit card and approval to put Scott Miskiel on a new card. That motion was made by Reuhle, seconded by Burden, and passed unanimously.

Former employee Jeff Montgomery gave Public Comments at the onset of the meeting, handing commissioners a photo album beforehand. Reuhle chastised Montgomery, saying that there was a grievance procedure he needed to go through, but Montgomery said his comments had nothing to do with the grievance he brought up at the last meeting.

Montgomery said the need for repairs to bathrooms at LLCP, further trail signage and a trail map were needed. He also suggested that further signage with Parks hours and rules be put up.

Other Items

Reuhle said that he, commissioner Scott Barden and clerk Nicky Boyette were working on cleaning up 3 rd and 4 th quarter financials for 2020 that would be ready for the commission soon.

Minutes of the Nov. 17 meeting were approved.