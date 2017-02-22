New house, new deck and more at HDC

The Historic District commission had eight new applications to consider at its Feb. 15 meeting, including one modification of a previously-approved application for construction of a new single family residence on Angle Street. New plans called for increasing the upper and lower level floor space on the west side with 48 sq. ft. bump-outs.

Karen Johnson represented the application to add a second level deck to the front of 53-55 Spring St. and change a window to a door on the third level. Johnson said the changes would add safety features and the structure would look much better. Commissioners noticed in historic photographs there had never been a door where one was being proposed, and commissioner Dee Bright noted the guidelines state windows should be preserved. Commissioners approved adding the second level deck, but the window will remain.

These applications were also approved:

36 Elk – new deck

75 Prospect – pergola over hot tub on east side

41 S. Main – new roofing material

44 Prospect – replace porch, new deck, stairs on south side

21 Linwood – new siding material; upper level landing and stairway; rear stair railing

11 Cliff – replace three screen doors with different doors

These items on the Consent Agenda were approved:

50 Nova – new paint colors

60B Wall – pave off-street parking space

63 N. Main – replace screen doors, same as originals

12 Cliff – new paint colors

229 Spring – new paring colors

Consent Agenda items are Level I applications the City Preservation Officer believes to be in accordance with the Design Guidelines.

Chair Virgil Fowler presented Administrative Approvals, which are applications for repair or work involving no changes in materials or color, but which also includes changes in roofing color.

53-55 Spring – re-build front porch/roof same as before damage

44 Prospect – repair roof, siding; repaint

21 Linwood – repair, repaint rotten window frames, corner boards; add gutters

75 Prospect – repair, repaint northwest chimney

The next meeting will be Wednesday, March 1, at 6 p.m. There will be a 45-minute workshop on Guidelines and Procedures before the meeting.