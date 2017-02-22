New house, new deck and more at HDC

The Historic District commission had eight new applications to consider at its Feb. 15 meeting, including one modification of a previously-approved application for construction of a new single family residence on Angle Street. New plans called for increasing the upper and lower level floor space on the west side with 48 sq. ft. bump-outs.
Karen Johnson represented the application to add a second level deck to the front of 53-55 Spring St. and change a window to a door on the third level. Johnson said the changes would add safety features and the structure would look much better. Commissioners noticed in historic photographs there had never been a door where one was being proposed, and commissioner Dee Bright noted the guidelines state windows should be preserved. Commissioners approved adding the second level deck, but the window will remain.
These applications were also approved:
- 36 Elk – new deck
- 75 Prospect – pergola over hot tub on east side
- 41 S. Main – new roofing material
- 44 Prospect – replace porch, new deck, stairs on south side
- 21 Linwood – new siding material; upper level landing and stairway; rear stair railing
- 11 Cliff – replace three screen doors with different doors
These items on the Consent Agenda were approved:
- 50 Nova – new paint colors
- 60B Wall – pave off-street parking space
- 63 N. Main – replace screen doors, same as originals
- 12 Cliff – new paint colors
- 229 Spring – new paring colors
Consent Agenda items are Level I applications the City Preservation Officer believes to be in accordance with the Design Guidelines.
Chair Virgil Fowler presented Administrative Approvals, which are applications for repair or work involving no changes in materials or color, but which also includes changes in roofing color.
- 53-55 Spring – re-build front porch/roof same as before damage
- 44 Prospect – repair roof, siding; repaint
- 21 Linwood – repair, repaint rotten window frames, corner boards; add gutters
- 75 Prospect – repair, repaint northwest chimney
The next meeting will be Wednesday, March 1, at 6 p.m. There will be a 45-minute workshop on Guidelines and Procedures before the meeting.