New board members at HISID

Residents of Holiday Island took to the polls on Dec. 3 and elected two new Holiday Island Suburban Improvement District Board commissioners. Ken Brown received 434 votes, and David Orr came in just behind him with 391 votes.

Barb Talbot received 188 votes and Mike Thomas received 129.

Brown and Orr were sworn into office by Carroll County Judge Sam Barr on Dec.4. Commissioners then elected its officers – Ken Brown, Chair; Bill Noonan, Vice Chair; David Orr, Secretary.

The next HISID meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20, at 110 Woodsdale Dr.