Mercy Hospital is sponsoring an AARP Driver Safety program on Sept. 24. At 214 Carter St. All materials are included in the class fee of $15 and $20 for non-members. Sign-in will be at 8 a.m. and class begins at 8:30 a.m.

In addition to safety tips, upon completion of the course you will be eligible for a multi-year automobile insurance discount. To register for the class call Deana at (870) 423-5230.