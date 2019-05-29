Neglected house get a reprieve

On May 22, the Historic District Commission rejected a plan to demolish a house at 9 Hillside Ave.

Before beginning discussion on the project, Chair Steve Holifield read a letter in Public Comments saying the house has been continually occupied, but it “has been shown no love or attention.” The letter said the house, built in 1909, “tells an important story from the city’s past,” and if even minimum maintenance had been done the house would not be in its current condition.

Commissioner Melissa Greene called the property “one of our contributing homes,” and said she hoped the HDC would rescue the building from “demolition by neglect.”

The HDC had visited the site earlier in the evening. Commissioner Marty Cogan said she saw no sign of current vermin infestation. She smelled mildew, but said a dehumidifier would correct that. Cogan said she would like to see this “adorable little cottage” restored.

Commissioner Dee Bright said the HDC had visited the property a year ago, and the same beer cans were still on the back porch. “You’d think in a year, if you cared about this property, you’d have cleaned it up,” she said. “This house has had no attention, and it’s just flat demolition by neglect.”

Property owner Sulka Rivett said drainage problems have caused “unfixable” conditions, but commissioner Judy Holden quoted guidelines saying historic features “shall” be repaired. Commissioner John Nuckolls said Rivett had not met any of the guidelines that would lead the commission to approve the demolition.

Commissioners brought the question to a vote, and all voted to reject the application. Holifield asked City Historic Preservation Officer Glenna Booth about the next steps, and she said the procedure would involve having the property declared a nuisance by the building inspector. City council could then authorize repairs, and file a lien or add the costs to the Rivetts’ property tax.

One approval after another

At 9 Prospect Ave., Vance and Lori Hunter had previously received approval for fencing and a deck railing, and the HDC approved changes in materials and the addition of two gates.

At 6 Cushing St., commissioners approved work including two new stairways from the rear of the garage, a patio, and new retaining walls. The project also includes an outdoor kitchen and enclosing the lower level of the house.

Jaylene Johnston said her short driveway at 69 Mountain has deteriorated, and she received approval to replace the concrete driveway and extend it, with a turnaround behind the house. The project would require replacing part of the sidewalk.

Susan Finn said she recently moved to 5 Alexander St., and wanted to replace rotting and inoperable windows. She also asked to replace two exterior door openings with sliding glass doors. Commissioners had little objection to the windows, but suggested that a site visit might be needed before approving the glass doors. Finn had pictures showing those doors on the back and side of the house, and most commissioners were in agreement, but Nuckolls voted against the sliding doors. During commissioner comments at the end of the meeting, Nuckolls said, “My vote today is based on the guidelines as I interpret them. I vote on those guidelines, not my personal opinion.”

David Marry asked approval to build a single-family home at 4 Corley Loop. He described it as similar to others on Corley Loop, with cultured stone and staggered Hardi-shingles on the exterior. Holifield read a letter from Alexander Stillman, who objected to allowing any more construction until the developer finishes the road and the landscaping.

David Zimmermann came to the microphone and said he and Stillman own lots across from Marry. “People in city government with whom I have spoken assure me that the city won’t accept Corley in its current condition,” he said. “But every time they issue a building permit, that do just that.” Zimmermann said allowing construction without the necessary road makes no more sense than allowing construction in an area of inadequate sewer lines.

Holifield said those questions fell outside the responsibility of the HDC, which only considers the design of a project, and commissioners approved the project unanimously.

The HDC will next meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5. Level III applications were due May 23, and other levels are due Thursday, May 30.