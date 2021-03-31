Native Poppies in our Spring Flora

Our forests contain several early spring wildflowers in the poppy family (Papaveraceae), along with plants which some botanists place in the poppy family and other botanist place in its own separate family, the fumaria family (Fumariaceae). The Atlas of Vascular Plants of Arkansas (2013) lumps them all together in the poppy family, which is my choice, too.

The first one you’re likely to see is blooming now is bloodroot Sanguinaria canadensis. This low-growing woodland plants likes rich soil. Brilliant white flowers up to three or four inches tall appear before the leaves. The leaves are a dark bluish green, broader than long and have distinctive irregular, almost finger-like lobes.

There’s nothing else like it in our forest, so once you know it, you’ll always be able to recognize it. The leaves, stems, and especially the thickened finger-like rhizome exudes a red latex when broken. This feature gives the plant its scientific name. Sanguinaria is from the Latin sanguinarius, meaning bloody.

Another poppy family member that you’re more likely to find in the rich woods just east of here in Newton County, or widely planted on the trails at Crystal Bridges is called celandine poppy (Stylophorum diphyllum). It should be in Carroll County. It’s a great plant for the rich woodland native garden.

Though only about a foot tall, the bright yellow flowers, about two inches across, make it a beautiful addition to the garden. Like many members of the poppy family, if you break the stem a bright orange-colored latex oozes from the broken stem. Historically it was used for skin eruptions and the treatment of hemorrhoids. There are only two other species in this plant group, both found in China.

Among the crossovers from the fumitory family to the poppy family is Dutchman’s Breeches (Dicentra cucullaria). The white flowers are inverted and split with two upside-down spurs reminding one of pantaloons which give the plant its common name.

The Iroquois used leaf ointment to make athletes’ legs more limber. Among the Menominee, it was the most important love charm, thrown by a suitor at his potential mate. If the root was nibbled, it was believed one’s breath would attract a mate. This attractive wildflower is a great addition to the woodland garden bed.

These are just a few more of our spring ephemeral wildflowers that makes getting out now a rich experience.