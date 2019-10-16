Mystery writers’ group begins Oct. 28

Help brew up a good mystery with likeminded devotees of murder and mayhem at the Berryville Library on Monday nights at 6 p.m. The Oct. 28 meeting will determine group interests and whether or not to participate in National Novel Writing Month in November as collaborative writers.

All writers, could-be writers, and readers of mysteries are welcome. Bring your devious plot ideas for a group write or just join a supportive group for tips, encouragement and discussion of your own writing project. For more information contact the Berryville library at (870) 423-2323.