The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow will have three writers in residence as featured readers at this month’s Poetluck on Thursday, Sept. 19. Poetluck is the third Thursday of every month starting at 6:30 with a potluck dinner.

Local writers may share their work for up to five minutes this month following readings by Ruth Weinstein, Heather Diamond, and Storme Maynard. To learn more visit www.writerscolony.org or call Michelle Hannon at (479) 253-7444.