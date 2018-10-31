Monks to build mandala for healing and peace

Geshe Thupten Dorjee and Yeshi Topgyal, from the Gyotu Monastery, will build a mandala, a geoemetric representation of the universe, in Eureka Springs Nov. 4, 5, and 6 at the Basin Park Hotel Ballroom.

Opening ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Nov. 4 with horns, drums, chants and Tibetan prayers, and monks build this mandala for three days as a prayer, with each grain of sand signifying peace on the planet.

Closing ceremony is auspiciously on Election Day at 5 p.m. After the ceremony, Geshe Dorjee will release the sands into the spring that joins the stream that joins the lake that joins the sea and joins all the people of Earth.

“The ancient art of Tibetan sand painting has been performed by monks who have studied this for years,” Sheri Hanson of the Eureka Springs Buddhist Study Group said. “Each color and placement of the sand has specific meaning and offers prayers for all sentient beings. The mandala means circle; at its deeper levels a mandala represents wholeness and harmony of the universe.”

Originally monks used crushed precious stones to create these elaborate constructions, but today it is more practical to use colored sand, for the intention is the same and it’s less costly.

“This is the second time that Geshe Dorjee has offered our community this special ceremony with the intention to heal the deep wounds of humanity and basing our little community as the central point of healing for the effects to ripple out into the world,” Hanson said. “The central theme of Mahayana Buddhism is compassion for all sentient beings because we are all connected as one manifestation of life. We are not separate; we all feel pain and we all want happiness. Buddhists believe that by becoming compassionate about others’ suffering, our own will decrease. When Buddhist teachers create this mandala, they are saying a prayer for peace to blossom in the heart of each human being as they place each grain of sand.”

Dorjee and Yeshi Topgyal will build this mandala Nov. 4 – 6 from 10 in the morning to 5 in the afternoon. The public is invited to come and watch as the “Palace of Peace” is built. As they lay down sand from small tubes and funnels called chak-pur, that are gently tapped with metal rods to create vibrations laying down the sand in a controlled way, they form the meditative prayer with each grain for the peace of the people in our mountains and on the planet.

"The closing Ceremony is auspiciously on Election Day at 5 p.m., Hanson said. "As a reminder of the impermanence of life, the Geshe will ritualistically erase the mandala and sweep the sand away.

The event is free. There will a Dharma Store with books, jewelry, altar pieces and malas. Donations are appreciated.