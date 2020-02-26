Mind stimulators at the library

The Carnegie Library now has cognitive care kits available to lend. These kits are bags containing specially curated games, books, puzzles and activities meant to help stimulate conversation, critical thinking, and happiness among people experiencing memory loss, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s.

The kits are available thanks to the Blue & You Brain Health Grant from Arkansas Blue Cross/Blue Shield and are free to checkout with anyone who has a Carroll and Madison Library System library card. For more information email info@eurekalibrary.org or call (479) 253-8754.