Michael S. Knoth Dec. 17, 1957 – Feb. 15, 2019

Michael S. Knoth, 61, of Eureka Springs, Ark., passed away at his home on Friday, February 15, 2019. Mr. Knoth, son of Calvin and Ramona (Martin) Knoth, was born on December 17, 1957, in Kansas City, Kan.

On July 12, 2002, he was united in marriage to Rosalee Fedd in Harrison, Ark., who survives.

Mr. Knoth was a plumber for most of his life and enjoyed cooking and being with family and friends. He attended Beaver Lake Baptist Church in Eureka Springs, Ark.

Additional survivors include three sons, Michael Kapsemalis and Matthew McCullough, both of Kansas City, Mo., and Jason Snow, of Kansas City, Kan.; two daughters, Kathryn Mejia, of Sedalia, and Jaqualyne Snow, of Kansas City, Mo.; three grandchildren; one brother, Robert Ladd and his wife, Lisa, of Lee’s Summit, Mo.; several nieces and nephews including a special niece, Stacey Montgomery, of Lee’s Summit; and a host of extended family and friends who all loved him dearly.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family and entrusted to the White Funeral Home and Crematory, P.O. Box 890, Cassville, MO 65625.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Febr. 23, 2019, at the Beaver Lake Baptist Church in Eureka Springs, Ark., with Pastor Mike Mercer officiating.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the White Funeral Home and Crematory, Cassville, Mo.