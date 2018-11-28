Meyer gets early seat on council

At the Nov. 26 Eureka Springs City Council meeting, alderman Melissa Greene asked if anyone had expressed interest in filling the seat left vacant upon former alderman Kristi Kendrick’s resignation, and City Clerk/Treasurer Ann Armstrong replied no one had come forth. Greene then noted alderman-elect Harry Meyer was in attendance, so why not appoint him for the remaining two meetings if he was willing to serve? Meyer said he was willing.

Alderman Mickey Schneider had reservations about whether they would be following proper procedure and suggested they check on what was legally required before they act. City Attorney Tim Weaver replied he knew of no restrictions Schneider might be referring to. He added state law says council should try to appoint someone to fill a vacancy at the meeting following declaration of a vacancy, which council did at the Nov. 12 meeting.

Alderman Terry McClung pointed out there would be only one more scheduled meeting left in the year after this meeting, and council could wait until the new council was seated in 2019 since no one had expressed an interest. However, if council wanted to appoint someone, maybe in fairness the city should let the public know its intentions, but he added, “It might be best to let it lie.”

Greene observed they had declared the vacancy, Meyer was willing, and no one else had shown up.

Schneider, still not sure about the legalities, stated the city might get sued if things were not done properly. Weaver replied anyone can be sued for anything in this country, but he was confident the city would prevail if it were sued in this case.

Greene made the motion to appoint Meyer to fill the vacancy, and vote to approve her motion was 4-0-1, Schneider voting Present.

Council took a five-minute recess so Mayor Butch Berry could swear in Meyer, who then pulled his chair to the council table.