Methane phantom menace

Methane is an invisible, odorless, flammable fuel, a more powerful greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide

Atmospheric methane is increasing. Frackers say methane is a natural gas which makes it sound harmless. The fracking debacle left behind abandoned wells, sterile land, and toxic sites. Taxpayers get to pay for the environmental mess, plugging wells with cement, and capping the wells.

There are several sources of methane emissions. Anthropogenic (man-made) emissions include production, storage, leaks, fires, and use of fossil fuels, agriculture, landfills and melting permafrost. Wetlands, oceans, geological events, and termites are natural methane emissions.

The global methane budget is 1,250 parts per billion in the atmosphere by volume. Higher concentrations create global warming. The current concentration is 1830 ppb and growing.

The Arctic is one of the main drivers of the climate, the Earth’s cooling system. The Arctic region has seasonally varying snow and ice cover, with predominantly treeless permafrost – permanently frozen underground ice.

Unlike the Antarctic ice resting over Antarctica, there is no land beneath the North Pole. The floating Arctic ice sheet expands during colder months and shrinks to half its size in the summer. Today, most of the ice is fractured. Is this the end of the Arctic?

Global warming is melting the Arctic snow and ice, reducing the whiteness of the Arctic and the amount of heat reflected back to space. This is the albedo feedback.

At the same time, warmer temperatures are thawing the permafrost, releasing carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere, warming the planet. This is the permafrost feedback.

All clues point to the Arctic. Canada has a ban on drilling in the Arctic. During the government shutdown, the review by the Bureau of Land Management to allow drilling for oil and gas in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge continued at a frantic pace. While other national parks were unattended, BLM found the money to keep going.

Soil, not oil

Native wisdom, biology, organic chemistry, soil science, and microbiology, hold many natural secrets for survival. Our ancestors know what we have replaced with oil. Bacteria, fungi, viruses, protozoa, and algae are the best ways to capture and sequester carbon.

Ted Turner’s Flying D Ranch, 100,000 acres of pristine land in Montana, is bringing back the American bison, far superior to flatulent cows kept in pens, like the pig factory by the Arkansas Buffalo River.

U.S. cows are corn-fed using oil and antibiotics, with more than $50 billion subsidized to the corn industry in the last ten years. Turner’s mantra is to keep the grass growing and let the bison roam. Naturally raised grass-fed bison are healthy, lean, and resilient.

Mycelium carbon vaults

The Hive Mind Company began as an adjunct to the Chicago Green Roofs program for community centers, installing green roofs inoculated with mycelium to increase the garden’s resilience, based on the groundbreaking work of mycologist Paul Stamets. Here is their story:

“Though the focus was on mitigating the urban heat island effect we also measured for CO 2 and N 2 O in the soil. Over the next five years, we discovered three game-changing results. The mycelium not only helped the plants sequester more CO 2 , but 40% of the plant’s carbon stayed in mycelium matrix in the soil even after the plant died. The mycelium out-performed nitrous oxide-producing microbes. The process also worked on sites other than green roofs including community gardens, meadows, and vacant urban lots.”

Please check Paul Stamets website, fungi.com, to learn about mycelium and fungi climate solutions and join The Tribe.

The real climate hoax

In 2016, the Trump International Golf Links in Ireland requested a permit to build two seawalls to prevent erosion at Trump’s golf resort due to rising sea levels. The zoning application mentions global warming and extreme weather as the main reason for building the walls. The controversial project was approved without an environmental review. Please see the 2019 YouTube video “A walk on the beach,” and hear what the locals say about the seawalls.

The anthropogenic climate disruption is real, Trump is a hoax.

Would U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR), promoter of fossil fuels, explain Trump’s bizarre behavior, denying climate change in public while protecting his property in private?

Dr. Luis Contreras