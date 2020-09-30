How are you going to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in 2021?

The presidential debates should be about the climate emergency. But the 2020 Commission on Presidential Debates is not planning to include climate questions. Why would they exclude the ongoing climate emergency, the most vital threat for all life on the planet? Climate Hawks, a grassroots organization, has a petition demanding climate be the central issue of the debates.

“Methane lies” is not only about greenhouse gases and rising levels of methane in the atmosphere, it is also about a nation divided by lies and hate. We don’t have a Royal Family with special privileges and absolute power, nor a dictator ruling with military power against citizens and an excessive police force. We have a divided republic and a democracy at risk of collapse.

Here are the top methane lies: Burning methane for electricity is better than burning coal. Methane emissions should be ignored to help frackers pay their debt. Plugging abandoned wells to stop endless methane emissions is too expensive and unnecessary. Methane exports will keep the US economy growing.

Plugging abandoned wells

Close your eyes and think about taking a juicy watermelon and a hypodermic syringe with a long needle. Imagine the feeling of slowly pushing the needle through the smooth surface, breaking the skin, going through the rind, you feel the changing consistency until you hit the sweet spot. Leave the needle and repeat the process 99 times. Making holes is easy, plugging holes is not. The fracking materials remain in the ground, forever, rusting and contaminating underground water.

In the US, more than 100-years of drilling have left 3 million abandoned oil and gas wells and more than 2 million wells are “unplugged.” Abandoned wells gush millions of metric tons of methane but plugging the wells can cut methane emissions by 99%. If we have the money to drill holes, we should have the money to plug them.

Sources of methane

Methane is released as a direct result of the physical process of coal extraction. Coal mining is a dangerous source of air pollution and methane emissions for miners and the environment. In 2000 there were more than 1,000 coal-fired power plants in the U.S., down to 360 in 2019, replacing coal with gas. In the process, we increased methane emissions.

From February through June 2020, the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) conducted a survey on the Permian Basin methane emissions. The Permian is the largest U.S. fracking field, about 250 miles wide and 300 miles long in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Oil operators are not allowed to vent methane coming from the wells around the clock and instead try to burn the gas using tall flares. If you have used a gas grill you know the flame goes out on windy days. The EDF study detected 11 percent defective flares and 5 percent unlit. Reported emissions were underestimated. Please see www.permianmap.org for details.

Methane Exports

Exporting methane as liquified natural gas (LNG) is immoral. Frackers dream of LNG exports.

The U.S. exports of LNG are like Colombia selling cocaine to American addicts. Making massive profits does not justify people’s suffering. Building LNG $10 billion gas-to-liquid shipping terminals on the Gulf Coast, ignoring monster hurricanes, is Drug Lord madness. How is Donald Trump’s criminal behavior different from Drug Lords?

Rise up

The first three words of the Preamble of the U.S. Constitution, “We the People” have a special meaning. As Americans, we have the right to choose the best person to protect all citizens.

The isolation and denials about a virus that may linger for years along with a broken economy and threats to healthcare are like a perfect storm.

Empathy, compassion, love, honesty, courage, and reflection are on our side. Beware of your emotions, they may seem hardwired, but we own our emotions. It is time to regenerate our brains. Take time to think and the courage to act.

We have a democracy, if we can keep it. Get ready to vote and make your voice heard.

Dr. Luis Contreras