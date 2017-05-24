Medical marijuana group talks to council

Dr. Dan Bell spoke at city council Monday for a committee of professionals laying the groundwork to open a medical marijuana dispensary to Eureka Springs. He said the committee sees a definite need for medical marijuana because of the skyrocketing number of people addicted to opioids. Bell pointed out the overdose rate from marijuana is holding steady at zero while opioid deaths continue to rise.

Now that medical marijuana is legal in Arkansas, there will be 32 dispensaries and five cultivation spots statewide. Bell said Northwest Arkansas could get four dispensaries and it would help if the community showed support for landing one in Eureka Springs.

He introduced ten members of his team of local professionals – physicians, an herbalist, a grow specialist, a speech pathologist to name a few.

“It’s a dream team,” Bell stated, as all but two members gathered in the council room. “It’s the team you’d want on have on your side.”

Dr. Greg Kresse explained the process they envision, saying a patient goes to a doctor, and the doctor determines if the patient has a condition that makes her or him eligible for medical marijuana. If so, the Health Department will issue a card that the patient presents at the dispensary.

Kresse said his committee could help direct a patient with a particular diagnosis toward the particular best cannabis strain for that condition. He said there are a variety of products and a variety of strains with different effects, and his committee will continue being trained on how best to advise patients.

Alderman David Mitchell asked if council could pass resolution supporting their efforts.

Bell pointed out there are at least four other entities vying for a dispensary spot in Eureka Springs, so he was not expecting any direct approbation from council. Regardless of how he would love having council’s approval, he felt an endorsement would put aldermen in a precarious position.

Mitchell then suggested council give generic support to the concept.

Bell suggested once his committee lands a specific location and establishes other details, they will return with more specifics. “We think we’d be the best dispensary in Arkansas,” he said, adding that he has spoken with someone who wants to create the Arkansas Institute of Cannabis Studies, so there could be many offshoots.