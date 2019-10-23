Medical management company considered for county jail

Carroll County Sheriff Jim Ross appealed to the quorum court on Oct. 21 to enter into an agreement to protect the county from medical costs at the Detention Center. Ross said he has consulted with Southern Health Partners and that company would provide a nurse and other medical services, and the county would avoid liability.

Ross estimated an additional cost of less than $300 per month. That price would include one full-time nurse working 40 hours per week, and a doctor who would visit the jail every two weeks and also be on call. The jail staff would receive additional medical training. The company would also screen insurance bills, to make sure all charges are appropriate.

Services provided by SHP are similar to those currently available at the detention center, but Ross said the insurance protection makes a big difference. “This is the kicker,” he said. “This is why we really want to get your attention.” Ross said the arrangement would protect the county from a major medical lawsuit.

Justice of the Peace Don McNeely said former JP Lamont Richie had checked into third-party medical coverage a few years ago and found that the county would save money by operating without an outside agency. McNeely also noted, however, that the county’s risk management company had said the county “shouldn’t be in the healthcare business.”

Mercy adding staff

Vonda Moore, administrator at Mercy Hospital, delivered a report on the overall status of the hospital. She described income and expenditures almost offsetting, at $16.5 million. Moore listed some of the hospital’s specialties and services, and briefly touched upon Mercy’s accreditations.

Moore said the hospital has new doctors, including a full-time physician in the emergency room. The hospital has also added another family practice doctor, and a gastroenterologist now makes regular visits here. Mercy is continuing efforts to recruit physicians, and Moore said access to care will continue as a priority.

The Green Forest clinic reopened last year, and the thrift shop operated by the auxiliary will reopen there in about two weeks at another location.

The hospital has celebrated a 50-year anniversary, and Moore mentioned some of the ways the hospital serves the community.

Everything else

Sandy Martin and Dr. Charles Horton were approved for three-year terms on the Mercy Hospital Board of Directors.

JPs added $6,000 to the budget of the Road Department and $2,800 to the budget of the County Clerk. The Road Department needs to replace a piece of broken equipment, and the money for the County Clerk will pay for new filing cabinets.

JP Don McNeely mentioned that fellow JP Craig Hicks, a Berryville police officer, has just been named Carroll County Officer of the Year.

The budget committee has met three times, and JP Jack Deaton said he hopes the full court will have a preliminary budget at the November meeting. He credited County Clerk Connie Doss with setting a schedule to keep the budget review moving efficiently.

JP Chuck Olsen said workmen have been cleaning the outside of the Eastern District courthouse, and that project should be done in a week. The county is taking bids on replacing downspouts and tinting the front windows.

A delegation from the Grandview 4-H led off the meeting with a presentation by club members. October is national 4-H month, and local 4-H clubs have grown to 420 members, with another 300 in school outreach programs.