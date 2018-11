The Veterans Day committee will be showing two collections of military memorabilia and insignias on Saturday, Nov. 10 from 2 – 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

David Bradley will bring a collection of WWII Air Corps memorabilia and will have six mannequins dressed in authentic uniforms. Don Edwards will bring a collection of insignias for all branches of the military going back to the early 1800s. Admission is free at Main Stage Community Center, 67 N. Main.