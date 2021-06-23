McKinney elected new Prez of Arkansas Municipal League

At the 87th annual convention of the Arkansas Municipal League, Berryville Mayor Tim McKinney was voted President of the 25-member Executive Committee, the chief policy making body of the AML, for the coming year.

McKinney served as First Vice-president for the past year, and during that time he shared some of the duties he now assumes. The conference this year, like last year, was held online, and only a handful were in physical attendance with McKinney in North Little Rock. The mayor said he would ordinarily be presiding over a large gathering, with 800 to 1,200 in attendance. As president, McKinney will also preside over committee meetings, and represent the AML at the national convention.

As noted on its website, the Arkansas Municipal League was founded in 1934, to act as the official representative of Arkansas cities and towns before the state and federal governments. The AML also provides a clearinghouse for information and offers a forum to share mutual concerns.

McKinney has served as Berryville mayor for 31 years. During that time, the population of the city has more than doubled. The city has established an outstanding system of parks, including the Berryville Community Center. Roads, sewers, and other infrastructure have seen major evolution during his tenure. In an interview last week, McKinney acknowledged some of those accomplishments, but emphasized the city’s current water project. Extending city water service past the city limits will pave the way for future growth.

McKinney gives much of the credit for Berryville’s progress to the dedicated city council who have served through his three decades. The mayor also credits those who work at city hall, and mentioned them immediately when asked if his new duties would affect his primary job as mayor.

“We’ve got a great staff, and I’m not concerned about having to go to Little Rock more often,” he said. He already does part of his job online, and even when he would be out of town, McKinney pointed out, “You can’t hide with a cell phone.”

On the plus side, McKinney’s status will give Berryville additional exposure, including coverage in the AML’s publication, City and Town.

“Out of five hundred mayors, it’s an honor to be selected to serve,” he said.

Throughout the years, McKinney has served on a number of other AML committees and councils. He has also served on many intergovernmental boards and has often taken leadership positions within those agencies. For example, a group recently formed to study staffing issues at the Carroll County Detention Center. That group included the county’s mayors and police chiefs, as well as the circuit judge and district judge, and McKinney was selected as chair and spokesman.

Photo credit: Andrew Morgan, Arkansas Municipal League