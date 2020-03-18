Mayor’s city update on coronavirus

Mayor Butch Berry said Eureka Springs has been very pro-active in response to the potential threat to our residents, customers and visitors from the coronavirus.

“We know the situation will change rapidly and we are prepared to alter plans and response as the situation dictates,” Berry wrote in an email. “We do anticipate that this will greatly affect the city’s economy. However, Eureka Springs is an open outdoor city with many outdoor activities to offer for families. You can still take walks outside, shop for essentials and enjoy your online community of friends. Stay connected in other ways. Check in on your loved ones and friends frequently.”

Berry’s statement came the same day that the federal government advised all older people to avoid crowds of more than 10 people and eating out at restaurants. It was also the worst day for S&P 500 stock market in 30 years, with prices down a third from a month ago.

To help keep the local economy going during what is hoped to be a short-term emergency, Berry suggests the following:

Continue to give to people in need by donating supplies and money to local food pantries.

Buy online gift certificates to your favorite local stores and restaurants and use them when this is over.

Restaurants and stores might consider offering curbside pickup.

“People in Eureka Springs have always taken care of each other in emergencies and times of trouble,” Berry said. “This is no different. I feel that we will as a community come together to help all those we can.”

He reports that the city police, firefighters and EMS are all following emergency hazardous procedures as required. He has assembled a Community Preparedness and Response Team comprised of the Eureka Springs Hospital, Washington Regional Clinic/Hospital, Carroll County Emergency Services, Eureka Springs/Western Carroll County Emergency Medical Services, ECHO Clinic, Dr. Paul’s Treatment Center, Eureka Springs Public Schools, Clear Spring Schools, Peachtree Village, Holly House and Prestige Assisted Living. Procedures and protocols have been established by each organization in coordination with the city, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Health Department and other direct response state and national agencies.

Testing for the COVID-19 virus was finally supposed to be available locally March 16. This might help people calm down, Berry said. “I feel that this will help alleviate fears that people may have about whether they might have it or not. Fear of the unknown is the biggest fear there is. The more we know, the less fearful we become. If you’re going to spread anything, spread help, compassion and humor. Above all, do not panic. Remember: Like all outbreaks, this too will eventually end.”

For Eureka Springs City Hall business, call (479) 253-9703 to make an appointment with any office/individual in advance. Walk in access to City Hall has been limited. If you do have an appointment, the city requests you enter City Hall through the 1st Street or back door entrance to allow a six-foot personal distance.

For Eureka Springs utilities payments for water, sewer and garbage pickup, use the drop boxes, mail service, or call in credit card for utility payments. The city has suspended all late fees and shut off notices for City utilities. For any new utility hook ups, please process these via the drop boxes, mail, or call in credit card.

Berry said the city will be continuing to actively monitor the COVID-19 situation and provide updates on city website cityofeurekasprings.us/index.php/lnews and Channel 21.

To support customers who may be impacted by COVID-19, Black Hills Energy, the natural gas company serving Eureka Springs, is temporarily suspending nonpayment disconnections for our customers.

“We realize that due to possible extended periods of isolation, customers may face financial hardships effecting their ability to timely pay their energy bills,” the company wrote. “We offer various assistance options to our customers such as, payment arrangements, budget billing and medical extensions. Visit www.blackhillsenergy.com for more information about these programs. Additionally, 211 is a service that connects millions of people to help with essential needs. Customers can also call our customer care specialists anytime at 1(888) 890-5554.”

Carroll Electric lobby areas are closed but phones and drive-thru are open, and they have made payment schedules more flexible to accommodate those facing unexpected hardship, specifically extending a due date or making installments. Call 1 (800) 432-9720 to make arrangements.