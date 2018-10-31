Mayoral candidates talk on the town

The Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce put on a Mayoral Review Wednesday evening, Oct. 24, at the Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center. About 50 people attended as three candidates for mayor – Theodore Cottingham, Mike Seals and incumbent Butch Berry – spoke for three minutes on four topics they knew about ahead of time, and two minutes on three topics they had not seen. The event was moderated by interim Chamber Director Damon Henke.

Cottingham said he wanted to give Eurekans “an alternative to the leadership of Butch Berry.” He acknowledged Berry’s contributions, but stated, “There’s more to do.”

He said in walking around greeting people, he has seen houses needing painting and repair, and hears from citizens about their issues with city hall. “There needs to be an alternative, and here I am,” he said.

Cottingham said after he got his MBA, his path led him to internal accounting for a large company, then to his own tax accounting and consulting business and eventually to a doctorate in Strategic Leadership.

His management style is about empowerment and consensus, one of allowing everyone to be creative at the table. He emphasized strategic planning with goals to be reported on, and said his values are equality, diversity and unity.

Berry told the audience he was born and raised in Eureka Springs, and his first job was at the Crescent Hotel, so right away he learned about the hospitality business. “I know this town, understand it,” he said.

He said he was first introduced to city government when he was asked to sit on the Planning Commission while still an architectural student. He put in 15 years on Planning and has been an architect for 50 years.

He agreed there was more to do, “and I absolutely believe in equality and diversity.” He pointed out Eureka Springs changes leadership every four years and momentum on projects stalls, but he wants to complete some of the projects started during his time as mayor.

Berry commented he would still be in Eureka Springs regardless of the outcome of this mayor’s race. “I’ve owned property here for forty years, and I’m gonna maintain that property. I was born in Eureka Springs, I work in Eureka Springs, and I’m gonna die in Eureka Springs. I’ve got my cemetery plot at Eureka Springs Cemetery.”

Seals said he was an active tourist here for 30 years before moving to Eureka Springs in 2013 because it was such a fascinating and beautiful town, and asserted the future of the town could be brighter than it is today.

“We are floundering when we should be flourishing. With the right vision and leadership, we can move from being a diamond in the rough to the crown jewel of the state. I am ready and willing to serve and lead us to that amazing destiny we all share.”

He claimed he had the most executive experience of the three candidates because of his time with J.B. Hunt where he found himself in charge of 10,000 associates. “As founder and President of J.B. Hunt Logisitcs, I started, grew and led four new divisions for the company with annual revenues exceeding $100 million.”

Seals was also a partner and president of a privately-held start up in the consumer electronics industry for eight years.

He said these experiences taught him “to dream big, set aggressive goals.”

Economic development

Berry said the town depends on tourism, which is a valuable, clean industry but cyclical, and locals suffer during the off-periods. He has been trying to diversify the local economy with a goal of 20 percent of revenue coming from non-tourism sources. He acknowledged housing is an obstacle to those who might want to move here, so his Task Force on Economic Development has been trying to identify what to do to attract the right kinds of businesses here to bring more jobs so locals can get better-paying jobs, such as a company that makes components of small modular homes. The goal would be to raise the wage level for everyone and have opportunities locally so kids want to stay in town.

Seals answered that there are not enough successful businesses in town, and even the successful ones say business is down from previous years. He said it is unacceptable so many owners are struggling to get by and properties sit vacant. “My first mission will be to lead a team of the best Eureka has to offer to double current tourism rates in 2020,” he said. He will have the team in place by the end of January and the plan ready by spring. He also advocated diversifying in markets related to sustainability, technology, naturopathic health and wellness, arts and entertainment. “We are behind the curve and we should be leading the way,” he claimed.

Cottingham commented economic development is an overused, worn out phrase. He mentioned the city plan is more than 20 years old and it is never referenced in meetings. “It might as well not exist,” he remarked. He could not get Planning to post the plan on the city website, so he posted it on his. He emphasized there are resources available if the city would only use them. If there is no leadership to follow through on plans, the city can talk about economic development but nothing will get done. He insisted there needs to be a plan and leadership to implement it.

Future of tourism

Seals said he visited Eureka Springs more than 100 times over 30 years, and now operates a tourist lodging here. For two years, he has served as Economic Development lead for the Chamber of Commerce board. He claimed he was the most qualified choice as mayor from the tourism perspective. He said the city must adapt to ongoing changes. He emphasized finding ways to get visitors to return more often, and stated there were improvements in all areas to augment the tourism experience. He also wants to fix the parking problem.

Cottingham said the future of tourism here is limitless. People are traveling more than ever, and he has heard from folks who visit annually and some who have been returning for years. He asked if there were customer relationship management in place keeping track of who comes here and the use of technology to its fullest to bring them back, or is the city simply putting out ads and making plans that stay in a notebook on a shelf. He contended leadership values need to change, and he called for “a replacement in leadership at the CAPC.” He stated it was not rocket science to grow tourism and add new businesses. The talent is in town, “but we must be smarter.”

Berry noted Northwest Arkansas has become more competitive for attracting tourists. Folks he meets around the state love hearing about Eureka Springs, a town of 2000 with 100 restaurants, only three that are chains. Now eco-tourism is emerging as an economic driver, and the new downhill trails will open up new unexpected opportunities. He recently met a group of 15 men from San Antonio who were here for four days to ride the trails. He said there were opportunities to work with Branson and Crystal Bridges on tourism, and he acknowledged the staff at CAPC for expanding the city’s digital outreach in innovative ways.

Overview of city operations

Cottingham said city hall seems fragmented in its operation and in how certain ordinances are enforced. He claimed it was no longer valid with a $9 million budget to say the city cannot afford things; it is only a matter of prioritizing. Cottingham envisions a set of organizational values that would bring synergy – leaders can choose whether to protect the status quo or be transparent and open to new ideas. He said there must be a strategic plan or the city will not reach its potential.

Berry noted that four years ago the city had almost spent its reserves. There had been unexpected expenses like repairing the big rockslide, but there was also a lack of discipline with the budget. He implemented the spending freeze and distributed budget information to department heads, and they accepted the challenge of financial limitations. He said recent water line repairs have saved the city $4000 per month, and overall the city is healthier financially than it has been in years.

He claimed his city hall is transparent, and those with questions can come down and get answers.

Seals said he has limited inner knowledge of city departments and budgets although he was confident with his extensive administrative experience he could handle the task of being mayor. Instead, he went another direction with his response. One person had asked him if his faith would prevent his from working alongside the homosexual community. Sears said he has “walked with Jesus down life’s winding road since I was sixteen years old.” He insisted it was his duty to love everyone and not push his beliefs on others. “I will be walking and working alongside all Eurekans whether I’m mayor or just a citizen member of Team Eureka.”

Residential quality of life

Berry said he had always lived downtown and liked its pedestrian nature. Residents get to know each other, and folks pull together. The city has an exceptional school system with a 93 percent graduation rate. He worked with the mayors of Berryville and Green Forest and the superintendents of the three school districts and representatives from Tyson Foods to create the C-4 program in which high school juniors and seniors can receive training in technical and industrial skills while in school. Berry said he hopes to add culinary and digital arts to the mix for students. He maintained Eureka Springs is a comfortable, safe place to live.

Seals commented, “Thoughtful planning and development are key to maintaining our quality of life.” He wants the town to be prepared for the growth ahead. He does not want Eureka Springs to become “Bentonville East” but learn from the growth of other cities and grow in our own way. Sears wants to plan for future innovations, and wants Eureka Springs to become the first “love Our Earth 2020 fully-sustainable tourist community” in the nation. People would travel from all over to see us. Sears believes in thinking big, and the real goal is not winning over someone else but unifying folks toward an amazing future.

Cottingham agreed Eureka Springs is a special place because folks he has talked to keep coming back for another visit. He said the town might be a tourist destination, but it is also a fantastic community. He stated he would enforce the noise ordinance because machinery and amplified music can affect an entire neighborhood. He asserted the ordinance should be either enforced or changed. He also mentioned the outstanding outdoor recreation available here along with other attractions.

How do you plan to navigate your leadership role at the council table when conflicting agendas or personalities can prevail?

Berry said it has helped that council agreed not to introduce items on the agenda at the meeting unless they are emergencies, such as a resolution to allow a grant application to proceed. Council voted to abide by Robert’s Rules of Order, and he tries to enforce it.

Cottingham replied council chooses RRO as a guide but they are very loose with enforcement. He claimed he has seen moments when an alderman has asked what was just voted on.

“There’s a way to get things done in a synergistic way that clarifies how meetings proceed,” he said, and there needs to be an operating system for meetings to keep things on track. He said he has a leadership style “that brings a different ‘how’ to the table.”

Sears reminded the audience of his experience leading teams that come from different departmental backgrounds. He maintains an organized approach to meetings so that participants avoid going down rabbit holes. He also advocates spending private time with aldermen to properly vet issues, and said good leadership focuses on important issues, not minor ones.

Speak about the future of ESH and the city’s role in facilitating expansion in the future.

Berry said he was excited to see where the Hospital Commission is headed. He noted there are new commissioners and he expects them to help chart a new direction. He said the city encouraged the commission to investigate options for expanding the facility that do not depend on others, plus new doctors are signing on. He said there are changes afoot.

Cottingham said he was glad the city had a hospital. He has heard about plans in the past for expansion and the pros and cons about them, but he returned to his point that going forward involves having a strategic plan. He said there is a wealth of wisdom in the city, and “we can do better when we come together.”

Seals said he has not used the hospital since he moved here, and he would probably ask Berry for advice about the hospital, but would talk to the experts, doctors and staff, look at the plan and adjust it if necessary.

Regarding city government, what would do you like best and least, and if there were one thing you could change, what would it be?

Berry said city government is a small, workable organization with some of the best department heads and workers anywhere. His least favorite thing would be the infighting on council. “Sometimes it’s like herding cats,” he remarked. The thing he would want to change is uncovering a way to increase city revenue.

Cottingham said the best thing about city government is that it works regardless of your opinion of it. He does not like that a small number of individuals have such a strong influence on decisions at city hall nor how information is disseminated or the acrimony at the council table. “I would ask that we lay down some of the hatchets and grudges and hurts of the past so we can come and listen anew. Use the plan, value the plan, focus on the plan.”.

Seals said the folks at city hall he encountered were inviting and helpful when he was setting up his business. The part of city government he liked least was the demeanor at the council table, which he contended needs to improve regardless of who the mayor is. He agreed with Berry the one thing he would change is somehow finding a way to bring more revenue to the city through a diversified economy. “Create a vision for who we want to be in five years, and work together to achieve the vision.”