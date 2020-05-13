Mass behavior changes one

Editor,

I just wanted to share an observation from my travels last week.

I am in sales and was given the word from my manager that I was expected to be out as normal last week. Being the obedient slave to a continued revenue source, I complied. N-95 mask in gloved hand I set out to Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas for the week calling on smaller local lumber yards.

What I observed was a rural community atmosphere that seemed confused. Very few of the citizenry had masks on, (mainly elderly did). Some service-related people, hotel desk clerks, food service employees, etc., had on masks, kept socially distant, wore gloves, but the majority of people did not. I spent 95% of my time in Missouri but witnessed similar actions across the board in the other states as well.

Here’s the thing, by the end of my week, I had been impaired in my thinking, I let my guard down, the behavior of the mass had changed my behavior as a singular person.

When I stopped at Hart’s to pick up some water for the house, I snapped out of my false sense of security!

Everyone I saw, had on a mask. Not so much gloves, but masks on every living soul I saw. I was very proud to be from Eureka Springs, where most folks are level-headed, common sense kind of people.

Be careful of the environment you put yourself into, over time, it’s possible to be impacted subliminally.

Dan Lewis