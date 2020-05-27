Masks show you care

Editor,

It seems there is a political divide everywhere – even on whether we should protect ourselves from Covid-19 by wearing a mask.

We went downtown on Saturday when people were returning to our tourist town and hardly anyone had a mask on! Dr. Fauci and other medical experts are warning that this pandemic is not over.

Why are so many people disregarding the warnings? I will continue to wear a mask even though it is sometimes uncomfortable. Getting Covid-19 would be much more uncomfortable to those of us in the high risk group.

Trella Laughlin