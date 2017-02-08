Mary Jo Pouncey Dec. 22, 1940 – Feb. 4, 2017

Mary Jo Pouncey of Eureka Springs, Ark. was born Dec. 22, 1940 in Splendora, Texas, daughter of John Wesley and Mary Elner (Thornton) Carter. She departed this life Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Eureka Springs at age 76.

Mary was a member of the New Apostolic Church in Eureka Springs. She was a NASCAR fan and avid sports fanatic. She was a huge Eureka Springs Highlander sports fan. She enjoyed being outside fishing, playing softball and basketball. She floated the local rivers, and others away from here, with family and friends.

She loved all kinds of music, especially Willie Nelson, and attended many of his Fourth of July picnics. She was one of the first disc jockeys at the original Eureka Springs radio station, known as MJ the DJ. She was very adventurous whether it was taking an unplanned road trip, playing cards or just cooking for family and friends. She especially enjoyed the time she spent with her life-long girlfriends, Joyce, Fran and Sandy. She was the youngest of seven children and was spoiled rotten by her older siblings, especially her sisters, Sybel and Betty.

She is survived by her five children, Karen Maloney, and husband, Jim, of Tulsa, Okla.; Terri Pouncey of Shell Knob, Mo.; Steve Pouncey, and wife, Debbie, of Eureka Springs, Ark.; Susie Wade and husband, Dillard, of Paola, Kan.; and Mark Pouncey of Eureka Springs, Ark. She is also survived by two brothers, Rufus “Buddy” Carter and wife, Florence of Cleveland, Texas; Leroy Carter and wife, Tommie of Splendora, Texas; seven grandchildren, Daniel Maloney, Matthew Maloney, Dakota Pouncey, Emily Pouncey, Jessica Gilmore, Stephanie Wade and Cindy Thompson; great-grandchildren, Emma and Noah Gilmore, Gage Wade, Wyatt Foley, A.J., Cole and Wade Thompson; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

On Dec. 24, 1956 she was united in marriage with David Lee Pouncey who preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by her parents, John Wesley and Mary Elner (Thornton) Carter; two sisters, Sybel Carter and Betty Transou; two brothers, Elgin Carter and D.W. Carter.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 at Nelson’s Chapel of the Springs, Eureka Springs, Ark. Funeral service will be Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 at Nelson’s Chapel of the Springs with Rev. Jim Maloney officiating. Interment will follow at the Eureka Springs Cemetery under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service, Inc.

Memorial donations may be made to the Eureka Springs Highlander Booster Club, P.O. Box 405 Eureka Springs, AR 72632. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com. © Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. 2017