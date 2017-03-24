Marilyn A. Boesche Sept. 5, 1935 – March 22, 2017

Marilyn A. Boesche, 81, of Holiday Island, Ark., left this world to be with her God in heaven on March 22, 2017. She was born on Sept. 5, 1935, to C. Harold and Ethel (Lenenga) Johnson in Muskegon, Mich. She attended Muskegon High School and graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, Beloit, Wis. She later attended Kansas City University.

On Feb. 2, 1957, she married John C. Boesche in Kansas City.

She was a Girl Scouts of America and Cub Scouts leader and was active in her church as a women’s leader. She is a member of P.E.O. Sisterhood, Chapters GH Fremont, Neb., CS Lincoln, Neb., and A Eureka Springs, Ark. She was chairman of Nebraska Women’s Fellowship Group for 10 years.

Her work life included First National Bank, Fremont, Neb., as Assistant Cashier, and Valley National Bank, Tulsa, Okla. as Operations Officer and Marketing Officer. She also helped at The Great Passion Play in Eureka Springs, Ark., in her retirement.

She was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Eureka Springs, Ark., loved sailing and being on the water, and spending time among many family and friends.

Marilyn is survived by her husband John; three children, Brian Boesche, Lincoln, Neb., Tim Boesche, Fort Worth, Texas, and Beth Crutcher, Houston, Texas; sister Jan Carrothers of Holiday Island, Ark., and brother Cregg Johnson of Sarasota, Fla.; six grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church in Eureka Springs, AR or the PEO Sisterhood and entrusted to the White Funeral Home, P.O. Box 890 Cassville, MO 65625.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2017, at the First United Methodist Church in Eureka Springs, Ark., with Pastor Blake Lasater officiating.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the White Funeral Home and Crematory, Cassville, Mo.