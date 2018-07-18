Mariachi at the library

The summer reading program Libraries Rock! will conclude on Monday, July 23 at 3 p.m. with the End of the Program featuring a 3-piece mariachi band. Reading certificates will be handed out and there will be snacks to celebrate another summer. Pre-school Storytime will continue on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and Lego Club continues year round on Thursdays at 3 p.m. All programs are free and appropriate for families with children. For more information visit EurekaLibrary.org, email info@eurekalibrary.org or call (479) 253-8754.

