Marguerite Lucy O’Brien McClung: April 21, 1919 – Feb. 1, 2017

Marguerite Lucy O’Brien McClung of Eureka Springs, Ark., was born April 21, 1919 in St. Paul, Kan., daughter of William Felix and Lucy Ethel (Norris) O’Brien. She departed this life Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Eureka Springs, Ark. at age 97.

Marguerite was a member of the Eureka Springs Garden Club, St. Elizabeth’s Church Altar Society and Eureka Springs Ukulele Club. She loved spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her children, six sons, Clell Leroy McClung and wife, Sherry, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; Donald D. McClung and wife, Sandy of Berryville, Ark.; Joseph A. McClung, Sr., and wife, Sandy, of Eureka Springs, Ark.; Terrence P. McClung of Eureka Springs, Ark.; Christopher L. McClung and wife, Barb, of Eureka Springs, Ark.; Brian J. McClung and wife, Debbie, of Mountain View, Ark.; two daughters, Janice A. (McClung) Boyes and husband, Richard, of Lake Catherine State Park, Arkansas; Amy L. (McClung) Squires, and husband, Jim, of Springfield, Mo.; sister, Patricia (O’Brien) Rice of Wichita, Kan.; 26 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

On October 2, 1939 she was united in marriage to Clell Lafayette McClung, who preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by her parents, William Felix “Butch” and Lucy (Norris) O’Brien; three daughters, Marilyn Jane McClung, Kathleen McClung and Marta Clare (McClung) Jordan; two brothers and three sisters.

The family’s deepest gratitude goes out to the staffs of Brighton Ridge and Circle of Life Hospice for the kind and loving care they provided to our mother.

A public visitation will be 5 – 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 and Rosary will begin at 7 p.m., at St. Elizabeth Parish Center, Eureka Springs, Ark. A private family service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, Eureka Springs, Ark., with Fr. James Fanrak officiating.

Interment will follow at the Fuller-McClung Cemetery under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society, 1844 Hwy. 62 West, Berryville, Ark. 72616 or Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, Ark. 72762

Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com.