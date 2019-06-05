Man in county custody dies

The Arkansas State Police continue to investigate a death at the Carroll County Detention Center.

An inmate was found dead in his cell on May 2. The inmate, a man in his early 50s, has not been identified, because authorities have been unable to locate any next of kin.

Sheriff Jim Ross said the Arkansas State Police spent several hours interviewing jail staff after the incident. Since the ASP investigation is continuing, Ross said he could not comment further.

Although he did not suggest that jailers had been negligent, Ross said he took this opportunity to bring all the jail staff together to review procedures.