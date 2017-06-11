Man falls to death at local hotel

A man from Webb City, Mo., fell to his death from the fourth floor staircase inside the Crescent Hotel Saturday night, according to a Eureka Springs Police Dept. press release.

Emergency responders were called out at 11:11 p.m. and transported William Thomas, 62, to Eureka Springs Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Police Chief Thomas Achord said.

“The man walked out of the bar and fell over the railing at the top of the staircase,” Achord said “We know he had been in the bar on top of the Crescent, and we know his wife was with him.”

The victim’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner to confirm blood levels of alcohol or substances, and results should be determined by the end of the week, Achord said.