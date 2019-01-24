Maloney retires from CAPC

Eureka Springs City Advertising and Promotion Commission Executive Director Mike Maloney presented commissioners with his letter of resignation at the Jan. 23 meeting, saying “I have had a good eight years in Eureka Springs and I hope my work has benefited the community. I would like to end my employment the end of April.”

Silence followed for a few seconds until newly elected Chair Carol Wright commented that tax dollars have steadily increased since Maloney’s employment and thanked him for his service. Commissioners gave Maloney a round of applause, and commissioner Susan Harman said, “I’m really gonna miss Mike. I appreciate all that he’s done.”

When asked what his plans were for the future Maloney firmly stated, “I can’t comment. I’m sorry.”