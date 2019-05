Rosie Rose will be the featured guest artist at Eureka Fine Art Gallery for the month of May with an opening reception and fashion show on Saturday, May 4 from 5 – 8 p.m. The Eureka Fine Art Gallery has teamed with Brews for the event.

Rose will showcase her latest creations designed for women and will feature jewelry by local artists Leigh Valens, Eleanor Lux, Mary Springer, and Rhonda Dixon.