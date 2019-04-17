Make cash of your clutter

The Spring Yards & Yards of Yard Sales will take place on Friday and Saturday, April 26 and 27, from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Make the most of your efforts to get some pocket cash by signing up at the Chamber of Commerce for $20 and mark your spot on the official YYYS map and get your YYYS permit sign. Signup deadline is Saturday, April 20.

If you are interested in having a yard sale, but live too far out or do not have a yard there are spaces available at the Chamber of Commerce Information Center at 44 Kingshighway for $40.

For more information call (479) 253-8737 or email gescocevents@gmail.com. In the event of inclement weather the event will be on Friday and Saturday, May 3 and 4.