Lyme physically and emotionally devastating

Regina Smith has paid a big price by physically and emotionally coming down with Lyme disease in 2007 on Vaughn Street in Eureka Springs. The artist had to struggle to raise her twin daughters, who just turned 18. She had to give up traveling to art shows and was impoverished by the combination of not being able to work and needing extensive medication treatments.

“I used to do travel to do art shows, but I’ve had to stop everything I’ve ever done because I’m not physically able to do it,” said Smith, who has been to the emergency room 13 times in the past year. “I have felt like I was dying. And I can’t make money like I used to and we are living in poverty. When you have chronic Lyme, it is very expensive to recover. I’m blessed to have such wonderful loving people in Eureka Springs including those at the Flint Street Fellowship food bank. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Smith said she tested positive for Lyme disease by the Washington Regional Family Medical Clinic. A car wreck weakened her immune system, and brought on more severe health problems. She started shaking to the extreme. At one point, she believes she was misdiagnosed with Parkinson’s. She hasn’t been able to find the kind of medical help she wants.

“My local doctor pretty much fired me the last time I was in there because I was trying to do something holistic,” Smith said. “Nobody can help me. I’m just thrown to the wolves and on my own to figure it out with no medical help. It is like doomsday when you don’t even have a doctor that can help you.”

Smith said her neurologist diagnosed her with a movement disorder, dystonia, because of her frequent tremors. That allowed her to get on disability. She has found medical marijuana helps her get through the day with some stability. CBD oil, which is legal in all 50 states now, also helps her. Acupuncture, when she can afford it, gives her a couple of hours of stability. But the toll from constant shaking is hard on her.

“I feel like a lost soul,” Smith said. “But I’m not willing to give up or give in. I’ve been making art lately. I’m just trying my best to hang in there.

She is encouraged that others with Lyme in the area have had success with a Rife machine. Another option might be to have a complete blood transfusion. And while she is disappointed it has taken Arkansas so long to admit there is Lyme disease here, that is a positive step.

“I thank God that Arkansas is stepping up,” Smith said. “It will protect people in the future. I am working on going to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota to recover and get my life back. I don’t want to be sick any more. I know more than a dozen people here in Eureka Springs who have Lyme and many more elsewhere in state. The local public radio station did a story on me about two years ago, and I got a lot of calls from people with Lyme after that.”

Lyme victims have been sharing information, but Smith is hopeful that a more formal Lyme support group will be formed.

“We are all trying to find out the same information and share with one another so we can feel a little better,” Smith said. “There is one family I know just over the state line in Missouri that have four family members with it. The daughter just gave birth and they are worried the baby might have it.”