Luis “Doc” Contreras July 23. 1949 – June 25, 2021

Luis “Doc” Contreras of Eureka Springs, Ark., was born July 23, 1949, in Guadalajara, Mexico, to Eduardo Contreras Reyna and Genoveva Margarita Villasenor Cortina. Doc passed away June 25, 2021, in Eureka Springs at age 71.

Doc had a PhD from Georgia Tech in Statistical Engineering. He was an avid climate activist, spending the last years of his life fighting to protect Mother Earth and all her inhabitants. Doc wrote weekly op-eds in the Eureka Springs Independent about climate change and how to help your community.

On December 21, 2012, Doc was united in marriage to Crystal Ursin, who survives him of the home. He is also survived by his daughter, Cristina Contreras Basave; siblings Jorge, Ana, Carmen, Fernando, Sofia, Margarita, Laura, Genoveva, Monica, Magdalena; nine rescue dogs; along with several other family members, and friends.

Doc was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Nelson’s Chapel of the Springs in Eureka Springs, Father Joseph Archibong officiating. John Two-Hawks will be speaking and performing his music, which Doc loved.

Memorial donations may be made to Columbia University Earth Institute, Jim Hansen Dept, 475 Riverside Drive Rm# 401-0, New York, NY 10115.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service.