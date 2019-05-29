Love and justice for all

Editor,

Memorial night on MSNBC, Rachel Maddow showed excerpts of her interviews with most of the Democratic candidates running for president. I liked them all. Each would be a far better president than Trump or any Republican.

Sen. Cory Booker (D) N.J. said something interesting: “The face of love in the public is justice.” What a refreshing idea that a presidential candidate would be talking about love and justice!

I still love Bernie and also Elizabeth Warren, but I will gladly vote for whoever is the Democratic candidate who will defeat the unelected president who has corrupted our country so badly.

Trella Laughlin