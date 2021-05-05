Lorraine M. Ivnik June 14, 1925 – April 22, 2021

Lorraine M. Ivnik of Eureka Springs, Ark., was born June 14, 1925 in Lockport, Ill., to Leo and Anna (nee Sluski) Pesavento. Lorraine passed away in Rogers, Arkansas on Thursday, April 22 at age 95.

Lorraine was a registered nurse working at St. Joseph Hospital & Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet, Ill., for 32 years. She loved camping with her children and grandchildren, was a world traveler, an avid bridge player, and an active participant in her church choir and the Ecumenical Community Choir, and a volunteer at St. Elizabeth’s of Hungary Catholic Church in Eureka Springs, Ark.

Lorraine was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, taking great delight in her relationships with her family. She enjoyed and supported the many performing arts opportunities in and around Eureka Springs. She was a past member of the Mountain Echoes. If anyone needed help, she would be the first person to step in. She was generous with her time, talents, and treasures, helping anyone in need.

She is survived by her son Richard L. Ivnik of Garfield, Ark., daughters-in-law Kathryn L. Ivnik of Garfield, and Linda M. Ivnik Byam (Tim Byam) of Plano, Ill.; grandchildren Natalie L. Caballero (Arturo Caballero) of Bradenton, Fla., David R. Ivnik (Danielle Ivnik) of Joliet, Ill., Julia N. Caron (Andrew Caron) of Oswego, Ill., Richard A. Ivnik (Kyle Gutierrez) of Rogers, Ark., and Paul D. Ivnik (Christine Ivnik) of Lockport, Ill.; and great grand-children, Noelle G., Judah A., Lilli S. Caballero of Bradenton, Fla., Leila M. Ivnik of Joliet, Ill., and Theodore D. Ivnik of Lockport, Ill.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard F. Ivnik, her son David J. Ivnik, and her sister, Marjorie McSherry (nee Pesavento).

A Memorial Service will be held May 15, 2021 at St. Elizabeth’s of Hungary Catholic Church in Eureka Springs, Ark., for family. Memorial donations may be made to St. Elizabeth’s of Hungary, 232 Passion Play Rd, Eureka Springs, AR 72632.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com.