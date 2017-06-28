Looking to a healthier future

Like many people who care about the environment, Dr. Jim Dudley and his wife, Genie Moffett, have been disappointed at all the rollbacks in environmental protections, combined with the U.S. pulling out of the Paris agreement on climate change, but that has stiffened their resolve to support alternative energy and conservation.

“There are a lot of people here who are doing great things to protect the environment,” Dudley, who has been providing eye care in Eureka Springs for 40 years, said, “Now is the time! No one can do everything, but everyone can do something.”

For starters, Dudley has been a vegetarian for about 15 years, which reduces pollution and use of non-renewable resources. Scientists estimate it takes almost a gallon of oil and 441 gallons of water to produce one pound of beef. The couple also have a large garden and raise their own chickens for eggs.

This year they added 24 ground-mounted solar panels and an electric plug-in hybrid car. This has resulted in an electric bill that runs $12.61 per month – the minimum service charge required for service connections even if a customer’s system is producing more power than it is using. Solar panels power their home, including an air conditioner, electric water heater and one of their two cars (the other one runs on gas).

“The panels, inverter and installation were about $15,000, but you get a thirty percent federal tax credit, which brought the price down to about $12,000,” Dudley said. “As of now, there is no fee charged by Carroll Electric for hooking onto the grid, but the Arkansas Public Service Commission is currently discussing changing this policy. I’ll be grandfathered in, but there may be a fee for grid tied systems in the future, so now is the time to install a solar system.”

In addition, a solar system increases the value of your home.

Cliff Beacham and Matt Quigley constructed the ground mount framework. Wes Beaver, Todd Baldwin and Jerry Landrum helped with the solar and electrical system hookup. Landrum provides free solar consultation and does demonstrations at the Eureka Springs Farmers’ Market on Tuesday mornings. He can be reached at (479) 244-0377.

Many people might think an electric car is way beyond what they can afford, but Dudley and Moffett shopped around and found one in Dallas, which, after the federal electric car tax credit, cost $19,350. The MSRP sticker price was $36,500. Even though it wasn’t a 2017 model, it was brand-new.

“After charging the car (usually overnight), your first 20 to 25 miles are all electric, and then it switches over to hybrid (gas and electric),” Dudley said. “Overall, we’re averaging about 80 miles per gallon. Right now, electric vehicles are cheap because gas is cheap, too. Genie loves driving this new electric hatchback. It’s peppy, cute and fun. Right now, we use the 110-volt charger that came with the vehicle. It takes about seven hours for a full charge, but we’re planning on getting a 220-volt charger that will give a full charge in about two-and-a-half hours. Also, many stores such as Whole Foods and Sam’s Clubs will have fast recharging stations at all their new stores. There’s even an app which tells you all the stores in Northwest Arkansas that have charge stations you can plug into while you are shopping.”

Dudley said they were was inspired to take the action in part because they see so many others in our area putting money into energy conservation, alternative energy and a sustainable lifestyle. He knows people who grow their food, live off grid with alternative energy, use composting toilets, and have large native plant gardens beneficial to birds, bees and butterflies.

“There are plenty of stories more environmentally inspiring than mine,” he said. “It is great to live in an area where so many people are putting their beliefs about protecting the environment into action. We can all do something.”