Looking for an excuse to go to Little Rock next week?

The White House Collection of American Crafts: 25th Anniversary Exhibit at the Clinton Presidential Center Museum Store will host a pop-up shop featuring works of 78 nationally acclaimed craft artists, including Gwen Bennett of Eureka Springs.

Hillary and Bill Clinton thought of the White House as the American people’s house, a 200-year-old living museum of arts, crafts and history specific to our country. They encouraged and entertained American artists while in Washington, and are preserving that attitude at the Clinton Library.

The show opens next Monday, Sept. 17, and runs through March.