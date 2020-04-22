Long term leases spur hangar construction

The Carroll County Airport Commission met April 17 with all seven commissioners in attendance either in person or through Zoom. One commissioner had trouble with the teleconferencing platform and connected by telephone instead of through a computer. The meeting began 10 minutes late, as the group sorted through technical issues, but once it got going it ran smoothly, and the CCAC decided on terms for some pending leases.

A committee has been working with two prospective lessees, both of whom have asked about ground leases. Chad Doyle wants to build a hangar 100 feet square and plans to relocate his aviation business to Carroll County. CCAC has provided him a revised lease, $50,000 for a 40-year period. That rate requires payment in advance, and the lease would cost more on an annual basis. The nationwide situation with coronavirus restrictions may slow Doyle’s timeline, but he still expects to make the move.

CCAC will make a similar offer to Walt Kenyon, who has discussed plans to build a hangar almost as large as Doyle’s. Kenyon has already begun checking prices for building materials, and commissioners hope to sign a lease soon.

Commissioners also discussed a hangar lease about to expire. Duane Coatney said he had paid in November to extend his 20-year lease by another year. He was under the impression that his payment covered all of 2020, but his lease will expire at the end of April.

Airport Manager Michael Pfeifer explained that Coatney’s lease had a renewal clause, but only with a written notice 60 days in advance of the expiration. The renewal option was for 10 years, and the lease did not have a contingency for a one-year extension.

Since Coatney did not submit his written request to extend the lease, commissioners said they were bound by the terms of that agreement. Coatney, who attended the meeting, said he did not want to extend his lease by 10 years. Commissioners voted to give him additional time to move his aircraft while they prepare the hangar for a new tenant.

Final approach

With prices very low, commissioners voted to buy 8,000 gallons of aviation fuel. Selling prices are also low, with some airports in the area charging less than $3 per gallon. Those prices are expected to rebound, and the airport should profit by having a large supply on hand.

The roof at the terminal building has been leaking, and patching has not worked. A new roof may be required.

The bid process is under way for new taxiway and runway lights, according to an e-mail from Consulting Engineer Dan Clinton. The new LED lighting system will be paid by grants from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Arkansas Division of Aeronautics.

Clinton also said the airport can expect to receive $20,000 in small airport funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The funds can be used for operating expenses and airport debt service.